Gilbert N. Griffin of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 81 years old.
The son of the late Roy Griffin and Genevieve (Trevorah) Griffin, Gilbert was born on January 11, 1939 in Cornwall, NY.
Gilbert was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.
Gilbert was an active member of the Hibernians, Cornwall Chapter and the Black Rock Fish and Game Club. He will be remembered for his generosity and wonderful sense of humor.
Gilbert is survived by his cousins: Alice Joy Jennings, Keith Jennings and Cynthia Jennings.
A Graveside Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21st at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com



Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
