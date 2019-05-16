Gilberto Cruz

August 12, 1925 - May 16, 2019

Port Jervis, NY

Gilberto Cruz of Port Jervis, NY died Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was 93.

Gilberto is now at rest and is enjoying the peace he always longed for. He will be remembered for his selfless energy, kindness, and readiness to lend a hand.

Born in Cuba on August 12, 1925, to the late Vicente Cruz and the late Evarista Hernendez Cruz, the youngest of thirteen siblings, Gilberto came to America where he appreciated and humbly embraced his new home. He often pointed out the wonders of God and marveled at His creation.

Gil has been a friend, dad, uncle, abuelo and bisabuelo to many.

He is predeceased by his wife, Raquel Mercado Cruz, and his son Gil (Tito).

He is survived by his daughters: Blanca, Kelly, and Alma; his sons, Felix and Hector; and many loving and caring nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was loved and he will be dearly missed.

Friends and family may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday May 20 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the funeral home with Rev. Jose Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 24, 2019