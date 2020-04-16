|
|
Gilda P. Kopelman Rieger
May 7, 1928 - April 13, 2020
Boca Raton, FL - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Gilda P. Rieger, age 91 of Boca Raton, FL and Rye Brook, NY (formerly of Newburgh, NY) passed away on April 13, 2020 in White Plains, NY. Born in Brooklyn to Isadore and Fanny Kopelman on May 7, 1928 she graduated Brooklyn College in 1949 with a BA in Elementary Education.
On May 28, 1949 she married Murray Rieger with whom she shared a wonderful life for nearly 59 years, and together they raised four sons who were her pride and joy. She was predeceased by her husband, parents and sisters, Anita (Jerome) Altman and Blanche (Samuel) Borenstein.
The greatest joy in Gilda's life was her family. She is survived by her children, Ian and Mona Rieger, Steven and Judy Rieger, Robert and Nancy Rieger and Richard and Heidi Rieger; grandchildren, Allyson and Mathew Papunen, Caroline and Michael Brownlie, Daniel and Pamela Rieger, Alexis Rieger and Adam Schempp, Julia Rieger, Zachary Rieger, Molly and Matthew Knauer, Alex Rieger, Rebecca and Justina Avila-Rieger, Hillary Rieger and Abigail Rieger. In addition, her memory will be cherished by her precious great-grandchildren Marcus, Miles and Lenny Papunen, Joseph and Asher Brownlie, Lennon and Arlo Rieger, Maren and Emma Schempp, and Maxie Knauer. Gilda is also survived by her loving caregiver and friend, Joyce Ruoro whose compassion and care was beyond measure.
Murray and Gilda raised their family in Newburgh, NY where Murray founded Rieger Homes in 1960, a family business that continues through today. Gilda was a member of Temple Beth Jacob in Newburgh and Otterkill Country Club where she was an avid golfer and won many trophies. After moving to Boca Raton she and Murray belonged to St. Andrews Country Club where they had many friends and an active life.
Gilda will be remembered for her elegance, her fierce loyalty and her unabashed honesty.
Burial will be at Sharon Gardens in Valhalla, NY.
Donations in Gilda's honor may be made to The Rieger Family Endowment at the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County (292 North St. Newburgh NY 12550), Temple Beth Jacob (290 North St. Newburgh NY 12550) or Deacon Jack Seymour Food Pantry (c/o St. Francis of Assisi Church 145 Benkard Ave. Newburgh NY 12550).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020