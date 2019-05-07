|
Giosue Michael Falanga
September 30, 1989 - May 3, 2019
Otisville, NY
Our beloved son, Giosue (aka: Joe) Michael Falanga, 29, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on May 3rd, 2019. Joe was a passenger in the car and was on his way home from a Yankees game. The son of Anthony and Marsha Falanga, he was born September 30, 1989 in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Minisink Valley High School, Voc-Tech HVAC program and attended OCCC.
Joe had a million dollar smile that would light up a room. He was very special and made everyone whom he came in contact with feel the same way. He was a people person. He loved to laugh and joke. He had an incredible smile, tremendous heart and infectious personality. He was goal driven and excelled at anything he put his mind into doing. He loved his sports, was an avid Yankees, Giants and Knicks fan. He belonged to a bowling league which he enjoyed immensely and had developed long, lasting friendships. Joe had a strong work ethic and loved driving for the family-owned business, M. Falanga Trucking, LLC. He took great pride in maintaining his truck. He was a loyal friend to all who knew him. He was always available and rarely said no whenever someone needed help or just a friend to listen. He was passionate about racing, having started at the OVRP at an early age and later moving onto the dirt track. Joe was fearless and loved to race. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 445. Joe was a wonderful Uncle to his niece and nephews whom he adored and they adored him! Joe loved his red Camaro and his new home he had recently moved into and was looking forward to eventually settling down and having a family. He loved karaoke, singing to Queen and Billy Joel, known for chilling his fireball, beer pong champion, gaming, and guitar hero were just a few of the hobbies Joe enjoyed.
In addition to his parents, Joe leaves behind his sister, Nicole and her husband Tom Cooper, Niece Scarlett Lynne and Nephew Thomas Edward III, Brother Anthony Jr. and his wife Adrienne, Nephew Anthony III, Grandmother Margaret Falanga. He was predeceased by his Grandfather's Michael Giosue Falanga and Harold James Davitt, Grandmother, Helen C. Davitt, Aunt's Diane S. Davitt and Loretta N. Davitt and Uncle's James H. Davitt and Burt Smith. He is survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm on Wednesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 9th at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 Main Street, Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
