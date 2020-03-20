|
|
Giovanni Durante
July 14, 1928 - March 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Giovanni Durante, a longtime area resident, died on March 18, 2020 at home after a long illness with all of his family at his bedside. He was 91.
The son of the late Carmina and Rosario Durante, he was born in San Giovanni D'Albi, Italy on July 14, 1928. His mother died when he was only three and he was raised by his father and stepmother, Francesca Grillo Durante.
Giovanni married the love of his life, Carmela Fratto on July 20, 1952 in Italy and moved to the U.S. in 1967.
Giovanni was a dedicated husband and father who spent his life looking after his family, Nothing pleased him more than being in his garden, picnicking and being surrounded by family.
He is survived by his children, Rosario and his wife, Maria, Carmina Del Grosso and her husband, Frank, all of Middletown, Maria Giunta and her husband, Carmelo of Bloomingburg and Nella Calabretta and her husband, Rocco of Middletown. He is also survived by seven cherished grandchildren: Nick, Salvatore, Jennifer, Rocco, Lisa, Daniella, Cristina and his great-grandchildren: Alexander, Connor, Rihanna and Eliana and several nieces and nephews.
Giovanni was predeceased by his devoted wife and best friend, Carmela on March 4, 2020. We know that she waited at the Gates of Heaven for him.
Due to the Corona Virus outbreak and our concern for the health of our family and community, all services will be private. Giovanni will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife Carmela in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020