Gisela Love

January 30, 1936 - October 17, 2020

Sand Fork, WV - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY

Gisela Love, 84 of Sand Fork, WV, departed this earthly life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the residence of her daughter, following a brief illness.

She was born January 30, 1936 in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late Erwin and Lucies Buckhofer. Gisela graduated high school in Port Jervis, NY; and had many jobs over her working career. In her spare time she enjoyed antiquing, working with crafts, babysitting, and caring for her loving family.

In 1956 Gisela was united in marriage to Robert J. Love who departed this life in November of 1978.

Surviving are two children, Frank Love and wife, Teresa of Matamoras, PA; and Heidi Love of Sand Fork, WV and two brothers, Erwin and Detti Buckhofer of Germany. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of wonderful family in friends in both the United States and Europe.

Along with her parents and husband, Gisela is preceded in death by two sisters, Kareen Buckhofer and Heidi Buckhofer.

The family's request for cremation has been honored and the family will have a graveside service and cremation burial in Long Island, NY at a later date.

Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Gisela Love with local arrangements.



