|
|
Giuseppe DePaulis
January 17, 1935 - December 16, 2019
Jupiter, FL
Giuseppe DePaulis, 84, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Giuseppe was born in Italy on January 17, 1935. He was the second born son of Paulina and Enrico DePaulis, and brother to his seven siblings: Gino, Clara, Maria Pia, Marilena, Antonio, Ludovico, Maria Grazia.
Giuseppe met the love of his life, Lucia Fini, in Boville, Italy. After she migrated to the United States with her family, Giuseppe followed her after serving in the Aviation Squad in Avelino, Italy. They were married for over 60 years.
Giuseppe worked as a brick laborer in Queens, New York, where he quickly learned that hard work paid off, and started several successful businesses. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, gardening, and traveling. Giuseppe and Lucia enjoyed their time together in Florida.
Giuseppe is survived by his three children, John DePaulis and daughter-in-law, Silvia, Susan DePaulis and son-in-law, Lawrence Lillo, and Joseph DePaulis and wife, Lisa.
He adored his nine grandchildren: Lawrence, Michael, Erica, Camilla, Christopher, Christiana, Joseph, Leanna, and Nicholas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 during the hours of 7 to 9 p.m., as well as Friday, December 20, 2019 during the hours of 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road in Monroe, NY, 10950.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church, located at 27 High Street in Chester, New York, 10918. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum located at 5468 Rte 9W in Newburgh, NY 12550.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Eva Fini Fund /The Rett Syndrome Research Trust, at 67 Undercliff Road, Trumbull, CT 06611 or by visiting www.rsrt.org; to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Trustbridge Hospice of Jupiter Florida, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. & Brendan T. Flynn and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the Funeral Home, St. Columba R.C. Church or Cedar Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum, or to offer an online memorial, please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019