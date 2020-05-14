Givanna Greenwood

March 25, 1936 - May 8, 2020

Chester, NY

Givanna "Jenny" Greenwood of Chester, NY, retired from Ellenville Bank in Chester, NY, resident of the area, died May 8, 2020. She was 84. The daughter of late John and Mary Piranio, she was born March 25, 1936, in Chester, NY.

She was a member of the Walton Engine & Hose Ladies Auxiliary and an Honorary Member of the Seward Seniors of Florida, NY.

Jenny was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. She was a kind friend and a good person. She looked for the best in people. She especially loved her two grandchildren, Carter and Reagan. She loved to shop and participate in her senior "club". Her family will miss her and will always have her in their hearts.

Survivors include her husband, Leslie E. Greenwood Jr. of Chester, NY, and her sister, Lucy Deshler of Chester, NY.

Jenny's children include her son, Leslie J. Greenwood and her daughter-in-law, Marissa S. Greenwood, formerly from Middletown, NY and currently residing in Vero Beach, FL, as well as her daughter, Catherine Mary Truffa and son-in- law, Thomas Truffa, formerly from Monroe, NY and currently residing in Fort Pierce, FL. Her grandchildren include Carter Greenwood (6) and Reagan Greenwood (4) and several nieces and nephews.

Her family is working with our firm in arranging a private family service within the guidelines as prescribed by the decree of the State of Emergency due to the CO-VIRUS Pandemic outbreak.

Burial will occur at St. Columba R.C. Church Cemetery in Chester, NY.

The funeral arrangement has been entrusted to the care of Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.



