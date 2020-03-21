|
Gladys Hart
March 1, 1934 - March 14, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Gladys Hart of Greenwood Lake, NY, a retired office manager for Dr. Umhey in Goshen, NY, passed away on March 14, 2020 in St. Anthony's Community Hospital. She was 86.
The daughter of the late Rouldph and Gladys Robinson Trull, she was born on March 1, 1934 in New York, NY. She was the widow of Horace Hart.
Survivors include her children: Edward Hart and his wife, Jeannine of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey Hart and his wife, Donna and Linda Hart, both of Greenwood Lake, NY; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Reed, Anne Hart, Michael Gallardo, Jeffrey Hart Jr. and Gregory Hart. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Dean Reed; her sister, Barbara Escobar and nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020