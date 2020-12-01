Gladys LaForge
December 20, 1934 - November 27, 2020
Warwick, NY
Gladys Hume LaForge of Warwick, New York passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was 85 years old.
She was born on December 20, 1934 in Manhattan, New York, the oldest child of William G. Hume and Helen Burns Hume. She is predeceased by her parents and younger brother, William Hume. She is the widow of Arthur David LaForge.
Gladys was the proud mother of three daughters: Gladys C. LaForge (Christos Lecakes) of Vero Beach, Florida, Karen LaForge of Henrico, Virginia and Jacquelyn LaForge Sanders of Williamsburg, Virginia (Kenneth Sanders). She was also the unabashedly proud grandmother to four grandsons: Michael Kenneth Sanders, Nicholas Arthur Lecakes, Thomas Kelly Davis and Scott Kelly Davis.
Gladys graduated from Julia Richmond High School in Manhattan where she loved science but withheld the same affection for French. After graduating, she worked in the film editing field and at Lennox Hill Hospital where she met many legendary New York Yankees, including her favorite, Mickey Mantle. Her tall, thin frame and photogenic features led her to dabble in fashion modeling for a brief time.
She married young and began a long career as a homemaker and mother. She was the perennial class mother and chaperone. She also joined forces with her dear friend, Alice Collins, to scrutinize and challenge local school board policies. They could be found many afternoons drinking coffees and plotting their next strategic move. Gladys also volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital and helped fundraise for new facilities. Later, she turned her energy to political activities, loving the intrigue of local races.
Next to her family, Gladys loved her community of Warwick, New York, where she lived for more than 60 years. Even though she was a "city girl," she loved the country town where she raised her family. She always considered it her one and only home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, New York 10990.
Graveside services were private at the request of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland, Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com