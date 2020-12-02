1/
Gladys MacKay
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys MacKay
April 16, 1948 - November 27, 2020
Monroe, NY
Gladys MacKay, a 48-year resident of Monroe, passed away peacefully at home Friday, November 27, 2020. She was 72 years old. The daughter of the late Marshall and Evelyn Sasek Smith, she was born on April 16, 1948 in Bronx, NY.
Gladys was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Walton High School in Bronx, NY.
Survivors include her loving husband, Harry MacKay; her daughters: Merideth MacKay and her husband, Steven Tanberg of Groton, CT, and April Mench and her husband, William of Tucson, AZ; her sisters: Lorraine Smith of Toms River, NJ, and Evelyn Cahill of Matthews, NC; her grandchildren: Mackaylee and Madeline Mench, and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Marshall Smith and Arlene Urevich.
Services will be private, and cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved