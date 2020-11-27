Gladys S. McCarty

May 2, 1931 - November 20, 2020

Branford CT - Formerly of Cornwall, NY

Gladys S. McCarty entered into rest with family by her side on November 20, 2020. She was 89 years old. Gladys Schalla was born in Pittsfield Wisconsin and married the love of her life, Gene F. McCarty in 1953. She was a loving wife and mother for 61 years.

Gladys loved the outdoors, working in her garden and traveling the world with her husband and children. She enjoyed creating beautiful surroundings for her family both inside her home and in her garden. However, her greatest love was for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Glady's most proud accomplishment came from seeing her children succeed as adults and have families of their own. Her wish throughout her life was that her children would stay connected.

Gladys is survived by her children: Hope and her husband, Stephen Corts, Paul and his wife, Diane McCarty, Tim and his wife, Cathy McCarty, and Mary and her husband, Arthur Mogil; grandchildren: Jamie, David, and Jack Corts, Shayne and Jesse McCarty, Austin and Connor McCarty and Logan and Kalen Mogil; great-grandchildren: Sonora and Keller Brigagliano and Keegan and McKenna McCarty. Gladys was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers as well as her husband of 61 years, Gene F. McCarty.

There will be no visitation due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with family only. Donations may be made in her memory to Connecticut Hospice in Branford CT or a hospice of your choice. In the alternative if you prefer, a donation to a local foodbank would be meaningful.



