Gladys (Till) Sheehan
October 12, 1930 - March 20, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Gladys (Till) Sheehan, 88 of Port Jervis, NY, formerly of Ringwood, NJ and Butler, NJ, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on March 20, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1930 in Butler, NJ, the daughter of the late Elmer Till and the late Gladys Ervey Till.
Before retiring, Mrs. Sheehan worked as a Librarian Assistant at the Port Jervis Elementary School and for Motor Vehicle in Port Jervis.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Till and his wife, Judy of Delaware; her three daughters: Anna Castelonia (Thomas), Susan Stroll and Barbara Crespo; three sons: Gregory Till (Mary), Lawrence Sheehan (Beverly), and Albert Sheehan Jr. (Maureen); grandchildren: Michelle Roberts (Lawrence), Charles Till (Heather), Brian Till, Ashley Struble (Brian), Amy Myer (Shawn), Adam Sheehan (Brianne) and Jordan Sheehan; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Megan, Thomas, Ehlana, and Kevin Roberts; Daemeon, Lillith, and Jackson Struble; Gavin and Giavanna Sheehan; and Annabelle Till. Mrs. Sheehan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert C. Sheehan, Sr. in 1988. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Leonard, James, Raymond and Elmer Till; her sisters: Eveylen Oser, Margaret Babcock and Vera Willis; and sons-in-law, William VanDunk and Leon Stroll.
Services were held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke, Riverdale, NJ with a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment was held in Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019