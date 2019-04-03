Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Sheehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys (Till) Sheehan


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Gladys (Till) Sheehan Obituary
Gladys (Till) Sheehan
October 12, 1930 - March 20, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Gladys (Till) Sheehan, 88 of Port Jervis, NY, formerly of Ringwood, NJ and Butler, NJ, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on March 20, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1930 in Butler, NJ, the daughter of the late Elmer Till and the late Gladys Ervey Till.
Before retiring, Mrs. Sheehan worked as a Librarian Assistant at the Port Jervis Elementary School and for Motor Vehicle in Port Jervis.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Till and his wife, Judy of Delaware; her three daughters: Anna Castelonia (Thomas), Susan Stroll and Barbara Crespo; three sons: Gregory Till (Mary), Lawrence Sheehan (Beverly), and Albert Sheehan Jr. (Maureen); grandchildren: Michelle Roberts (Lawrence), Charles Till (Heather), Brian Till, Ashley Struble (Brian), Amy Myer (Shawn), Adam Sheehan (Brianne) and Jordan Sheehan; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Megan, Thomas, Ehlana, and Kevin Roberts; Daemeon, Lillith, and Jackson Struble; Gavin and Giavanna Sheehan; and Annabelle Till. Mrs. Sheehan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert C. Sheehan, Sr. in 1988. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Leonard, James, Raymond and Elmer Till; her sisters: Eveylen Oser, Margaret Babcock and Vera Willis; and sons-in-law, William VanDunk and Leon Stroll.
Services were held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke, Riverdale, NJ with a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment was held in Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now