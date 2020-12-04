1/1
Glenn Bracklow
1960 - 2020
Glenn Bracklow
October 21, 1960 - November 30, 2020
Beacon, NY - Formerly of Gardiner, NY
Glenn Bracklow, a resident of Beacon and formerly of Gardiner, passed away on November 30, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. He was 60 years old.
Glenn was born on October 21, 1960 in Kingston, the son of Gertrud Warnke Bracklow and the late Heinz Bracklow. Glenn married Linda Landisi on July 16, 2019. Linda survives at home.
Glenn was instrumental in forming the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Gardiner. He was self-employed running the campground. Glenn had many hobbies that he loved. He was a skilled glassblower and woodworker. He loved music, was a huge car and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed the outdoors and sitting on his front porch "looking at his mountain." He also enjoyed cooking and took pride in making his house a home for his family. Most of all, Glenn loved his family more than anything. He always put his family first over everything and would take the shirt off his back for anyone in need.
In addition to his wife and mother, Glenn is survived by his children: Jakob Bracklow and Julianna Bracklow (Shane); his step-children: AJ, Mia, Lindsay and Christopher; his grandchildren: Ava and Olivia; his sisters: Gerit Martino and husband, Anthony and Heidi Lawrence and husband, John; his brother-in-law: Jerry Landisi; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Glenn was predeceased by his sister, Irid and nephew, Theodor Martino.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Glenn may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
