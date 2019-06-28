|
Glenn Carl Andersen
July 5, 1949 - June 16, 2019
Fort Lauderdale FL - Monticello, NY
Glenn was born in Monticello, NY on July 5, 1949. He was the son of Carl L. Andersen and Viola Brown Andersen. He graduated from Monticello High School and started his career as an auto mechanic at Murray Glick's Auto Repair business shortly after.
He moved to Fort Lauderdale approximately 40 years ago, where he continued in the auto repair business until his retirement. Glenn passed away on June 16, 2019 after a short illness, just three weeks before his 70th birthday.
Glenn was predeceased by his wife, Katherine (Sue) Emerson. He is survived by one sister, Carola Porter McNutt of Monticello; one niece, AnnMarie Porter Foss and two great-nephews, Kyle and Connor Foss, also of Monticello. He is also survived by his daughter, Stacey and her husband, John Kadyrov of Lake Mary, FL and sons, Carl Andersen with his wife, Michele of Sebring, FL and Kevin Andersen with his wife, Aurora of West Palm Beach, FL. Also stepson, Patrick Emerson with wife, Caissie of Pompano Beach FL. Additionally, Glenn is survived by grandsons, Arron Andersen with Owen and Cody Emerson and several cousins. Glenn also is survived by two special, childhood friends, Jim Bates and Steve Karasik, both of Sullivan County.
In keeping with Glenn's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 28 to June 29, 2019