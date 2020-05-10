Glenn Daniel Easterday
July 10, 1965 - May 8, 2020
Clayton, NC
Glenn Daniel Easterday, (age) 54, of Clayton, NC, died Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long courageous battle of liver and brain cancer.
Glenn was born on July 10, 1965 in Livingston, NJ, to Jay and Judith Easterday.
He attended Goshen Central School District in Goshen, NY. He is a former resident of Middletown and New Hampton, New York.
Glenn's apple of his eye was his daughter, Courtney Rose. She was his greatest accomplishment in life. He loved to bowl, do landscaping and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Rose Easterday of Central Valley, NY; his father, Jay Easterday of Clayton, NC; his brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Debra Easterday of Middletown, NY, his sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Bob Homer, of Matamoras. PA, his brother, Brett Easterday of Clayton, NC and several aunts, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Judy Easterday; his grandparents, Theodore and Caroline (Potts) Weisbecker, Fern and Neri Easterday and several uncles.
The family would like to thank all those who helped Glenn throughout his illness, Hospice especially.
Services and interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Matamoras, PA at the convenience of the family. A future date will be announced.
Local arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2020.