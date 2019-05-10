|
|
Glenn H. Schmitt
May 5, 1963 - April 6, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Glenn H. Schmitt, 55, of Port Jervis, NY, died peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY.
Glenn was born May 5, 1963 in Newton, NJ to the late Henry George Schmitt and Cynthia Anderson Barnes. He attended Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton, NJ; Port Jervis High School in Port Jervis, NY; and DeVry Technical Institute in New Brunswick, NJ.
He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Riker Schmitt of Port Jervis, NY; paternal grandmother, Katherine Matilda Schmitt of Bloomfield, NJ; maternal grandparents, Karl Wilhelm and Wilma Karin Andrea Anderson of Forked River, NJ; paternal stepgrandparents Bennett H. and Ellen C. Barnes of Cuddebackville, NY; maternal uncle, Carl Andrew Anderson of Lakeland, FL.
Survivors include his devoted mother, Cynthia Anderson Barnes of Glen Spey, NY; his stepfather, Donald A. Barnes of Glen Spey, NY; his brother, Dale R. Schmitt (Lori) of Charlotte, NC; his stepdaughter, Casey A. Hockenberry of Matamoras, PA; his stepgranddaughter, Coral Marion of Matamoras, PA; his niece, Kaitlin R. Schmitt of Charlotte, NC; his nephew, Aidan W. Schmitt of Charlotte, NC; and his extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins of Port Jervis, NY and Cuddebackville, NY. He is also survived by many cherished and devoted friends, lovingly called "his merciful angels."
Glenn, or "Quasi" to his friends, was humble, kind, and a loyal friend to many. He had a brilliant mind, his humor was wicked, and his talents were many. He was a gifted guitarist performing with Sundance, Deadline, The Undefeated All Grunt Jungle Band & Friends, The Picker Band, and was the co-founder of the local band Side F/X. In recent years, he was the guitarist for In Spite Of Ourselves. He especially loved "his girls," Len & Jo's Pizza, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Mallomars, and the band Genesis.
A celebration of life and committal of ashes will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in German Hill Cemetery in Pike County, Pennsylvania. Glenn has requested that friends remember him with songs of their choosing, something that would remind you of him. Special mementos are appreciated and will be interred graveside. Glenn, Your Supper Is Ready!
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 12, 2019