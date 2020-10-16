Glenn J. Joergle
January 2, 1968 - October 14, 2020
Montague, NJ
Glenn J. Joergle, age 52 of Montague, NJ, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. He was born on January 2, 1968 in Port Jervis, NY and is the son of the late Warren and Dolores Pagano Joergle.
Glenn owned and operated Eastern Pest Management, Co. in Newburgh, NY and Precision Outdoor Services in Augusta, NJ. He married Elisa Prato Joergle who survives at home.
He is also survived by his daughter, Halle Joergle of Montague, NJ; his son, Owen Joergle of Montague, NJ; his brother, Carl Joergle of Port Jervis, NY; his sister, Stacy Joergle of Port Jervis; and his niece, Amber Joergle of Yulan, NY.
Glenn was a member of St. Anthonys of Padua RC Church in Yulan, NY.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. George Hafemann officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com