Glenn Jerome Davis "Batman"
Sunrise – May 29,1955 - Sunset- February 25, 2020
Middletown, NY formerly of Warwick, NY,
Glenn Davis went home to the Lord, February 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving companion, Dee Dee Wright; daughters: Courtney Davis, Shannon Allen and Melissa Allen, his wife, Patricia Davis, and grandsons, Phillip and Jacob Dunn. He is also survived by sisters, Alberta Kellum, Dot Tolbert, Pat Jones, Dee Ibrahim, and sister in law, Carla Harris; brothers, Ronald Williams and Steven Caldwell and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Holman and Mattie Williams; birth mother, Frances Davis, mother in law, Ann Paige, sister in law, Michele Paige and brother, Randy Harris.
Over the last several years Glenn was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Middletown NY. He participated in Bible study and Sunday School (where he often helped his buddy Min. Fuller teach). His Pastor Reverend Leroy Nole was with him even up until his last days in the hospital. We will all miss Glen but know as he often would say; "He is Blessed and Highly Favored".
The memorial service will be held on March 7th at 12pm at Second Baptist Church, Middletown NY 10940 (845-343-4847). The family asks that any love gifts or donations be submitted to Second Baptist Church in his name in lieu of flowers.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020