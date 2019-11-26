|
|
Glenn Wayne Allen
May 9, 1947 - November 24, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Glenn W. Allen, a Dock worker for Yellow Freight and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 72. The son of the late O. Glenn and Alice Allen, he was born on May 9, 1947 in Middletown, NY.
A Veteran, Glenn served his country from 1966-1972 in the United States Army. Glenn was an active member of many organizations such as: The Orange County Antique Club, OC Chapter 140 Vietnam Veterans , Middletown Elks Lodge #1097, Skulls Street Rod Club, Local 707 Retirees Club, Mustang Club of Orange County, Senior Citizens Clubs of Pine Bush, Town of Wallkill and Walker Valley, New Horizons in Montgomery and American Legion Post 1308 G. Paul Bettinger Post, , Bullville Methodist Church, and The Ontario Fire Company in Middletown.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Allen York of Nottingham, England; three nephews: Shaun, Donnie, and Toby Doolittle of Middletown; friend, David Smith of Pine Bush; and many "Allen" cousins. Glenn is further survived by many loving friends and is predeceased by his parents and sister, Carolyn Doolittle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Bloomingburg Cemetery with full military Honors.
Arrangements entrusted to William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019