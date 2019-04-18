|
Glenn Weed
March 31, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Glenn Weed, with a personality that could never be contained, left this world on March 31st, 2019. Son of the late Eugene Weed and the late Priscilla (Phinney) Weed. He is survived by his partner, Kelly McGinnis; his children, Erin and Shawn; his sisters, Jennifer and Maxine; and his many nieces and nephews.
From altar boy to bad ass, Glenn lived a life some only dream of. A master of all trades and one hell of a golfer, his name was one many people knew. Someone once wrote about him, referring to him as "the unofficial mayor" and noting he was "a person of success". One of the greatest story tellers to walk this earth, he never left his audience less than entertained. We will miss your cooking, your exuberance, your laughter, and time spent together.
As we toasted in life, let us toast in death: To a man that enjoyed his chicken fried, cold beer on every night, pepper pants that fit just right, and to Kelly, who reminded him to turn the radio up. May the stars burn ever brighter in your presence.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019