Glenna M. Rizzo

January 29, 1942 - October 22, 2020

Middletown, NY - Formerly of Newburgh, NY

Glenna M. Rizzo of Middletown, formerly of Newburgh, entered into rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was 78.

Daughter of the late Oscar and Edith (Crist) Baisley, she was born on January 29, 1942 in Newburgh, NY.

Glenna was a retired waitress with the former Lloyd's Department Store in Newburgh. In later years she enjoyed reconnecting with friends and family through Facebook and social media and working on her families genealogy.

Survivors include two sons, John Lawless (Bonnie Hann) of Port Jervis, NY and William Lawless, Jr., (Chris Vandale) of Rock Hill, NY; one daughter, Kelly A (Ralph) Borelli of Highland, NY; former spouse, William J. Lawless of Myrtle Beach, SC; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Kristy, Jessica, Michelle, Amanda and Michael; five great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jakob, Ian, Keelan and Ariah; and several nieces and nephews.

Glenna is predeceased by her husband, John Rizzo in 2002; a brother, Brett Baisley and a sister, Joyce Rehrey.

Visitation for family and friends will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenna's memory can be made to Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Road, New Windsor, NY 12553.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.



