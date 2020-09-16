Gloria Ann Owens

February 9, 1953 - September 6, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Gloria Ann Owens, 67, of Newburgh, New York departed this life on September 6, 2020. The daughter of the late Willie Williams and the late Mary Marie Owens, born on February 9, 1953 in Newburgh, NY. She attended the Newburgh Enlarged School District.

Gloria worked as a daycare provider and cared for her disabled sister. Gloria's heart was pure and sincere, she made every feel welcomed even if you weren't family, you were family. She would give her last even though she really didn't have to give. We will always miss her smile, the love she gave and her down low dancing moves.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memories: special friend, Hardy Williams (Buster); five children: three daughters, Selena Stevens, Chelese Ware and Katrice Ware; two sons, Leon Ware and Damon McNair; three sisters, Rose Newell (LeRoy) of Atlanta, GA, Patricia Estrada and Joyce Marie Bailey of Newburgh, NY; 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two special friends, Grace Clegg, Lydia Henderson and Dr. Rose Nayko Chicago. Gloria was big on family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved them dearly and her extended family, the Fisher.

In addition to her parents, Gloria is predeceased by her one sister, Dolores Owens and one grandson, Damon McNair Jr.

Ms. Owen will repose 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Best Temple COGIC, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the church. Elder Milton Best, Officiating. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.



