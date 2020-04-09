Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Gloria "Joy" Arthur


1918 - 2020
Gloria "Joy" Arthur Obituary
Gloria "Joy" Arthur
October 22, 1918 - April 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Gloria I. Arthur, 91, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, died on April 5, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home.
Born on October 22, 1928 in the Bronx NY. She was the daughter of Antonette Bianco Puccio and Dominick Puccio.
Gloria was a Medical Records Clerk at St. Anthony Hospital and retired from Hallmark in Midlothian VA. She was known for being one of the original Corp Mothers in the Queen Village Queens, a Gray Lady at St. Anthony's Hospital and a Girl Scout Leader in Warwick.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Arthur-Littier; grandaughters, Helen Avery and Leanne Arthur-Simmans; great grandsons, Tyler Avery and Matthew Avery; and great great (two greats) grandson, Grayson Avery; her sister, Eleanor Brown; and her brother, Frank Puccio.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Arthur and her son, Bruce Arthur, her sisters, Katherine Bryant and Isabel Bryant.
Private funeral arrangements will be made at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to Warwick Valley Ecumenical Food Pantry, 135 Forester Ave., Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY 10990.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
