Gloria D. Sauchuk

Gloria D. Sauchuk Obituary
Gloria D. Sauchuk
November 14, 1932 - April 7, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Gloria D. Sauchuk of Port Jervis, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 86. Gloria was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 14, 1932. She was the daughter of the late John Dunatov and Mary Cocot.
Gloria was a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone before retiring.
Survivors include her son, Michael J. Sauchuk of Middletown; her daughter, Cathy Nicklin and her husband, Ross of Port Jervis; four grandchildren, Jessica Cerasoli, Matthew Nicklin, Brent Sauchuk, and Jordan Sauchuk; and two great grandchildren; Riley Nicklin and Parker Cerasoli.
Funeral services will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
