|
|
Gloria DeVito Freer
August 14, 1924 - April 28, 2019
Hilton Head, SC - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Gloria DeVito Freer, 94, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Hilton Head, SC. Born in Brooklyn to Elvira Mazzatenda and Charles DeVito, she was raised in Newburgh, living the last 50 years in SC.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, Patrick Freer, and siblings: Charlie, Francis, Albert and Evelyn. She is survived by her sisters: Eleanor Owen, Mildred Starin, and Genevieve Glynn; her daughters, Carol (Lee) Arberg, and Pamela Freer; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Brad (Brook), Hannah and Blair Arberg, Stacey (Kevin), Tyler and Drew Urrutia, Alexandra Freer (fiancée, Camilo Castro), and beloved nieces and nephews.
Filled with boundless enthusiasm, energy, and community spirit, she was dedicated to her family and friends and passionate about bridge and golf. Certified as a Bridge Life Master in 1984 and as an ACBL Instructor and Director, and Founder of the HH Bridge Association, she mentored 1000s of students, ran duplicate charity games, and retired as Director at 90. She had a hole-in-one at the Powelton Club and another at the Sea Pines Club. She volunteered often, taught us to treat others with respect, to do our best, to face challenges, to appreciate Mother Nature, and to hold God close to our hearts.
Arrangements were handled by the Island Funeral Home and a Funeral Service was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hilton Head. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3rd at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marlboro.
Donations to , the Foundation for Educational Excellence of the Low Country, or the Hilton Head Bridge Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 26, 2019