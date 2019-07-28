|
|
Gloria F. Smith
June 17, 1942 - July 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gloria F. Smith, a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 77 years of age.
The daughter of the late Russell and Ruth Tegler Davis, she was born on June 17, 1942 in Elmira, NY.
Gloria was a former waitress at the Colonial Diner in Middletown and later was a school bus driver for Mid-City Transit in Middletown. She was a member of the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, Orange County Antique Auto Club and former member of the Pocatello Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Gloria was a great baker, cook and gardener. She loved family gatherings and getting to see all of her grandchildren grow and learn. She loved attending church dinners and helping decorate for the holidays.
The family would like to thank the staff of Middletown Park for the loving care they gave to our wife and mother, and also thank you to Rev. Dr. Jessica L. Anschutz for administering her final resting prayers.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Herbert R. Smith Sr. at home in Middletown; her daughter, Tammy Anne Smith Porter and husband Gary of Otisville; her son, Herbert R. Smith Jr. of Middletown; her grandchildren: Jerry Covart Jr. and wife Holly, Shawna Covart Mesiti, Christina Covart Cote and husband John, Roberta Covart Ellis and husband EJ, and Jordan Porter; her great-grandchildren: Giulio, Riley, Leeland, Jaelynn, Emily, Myles, Jaxson and Hazel; her sister, Glenda Davis Foster and husband Richard of upstate NY and niece, Suzanne Burke and her family. Gloria was predeceased by her brothers, Barton Davis and Stanley Davis.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 30th, at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31st at the funeral home with Reverend Jeffrey Farley officiating. Interment will follow in the Howells Cemetery, Howells, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Care Center, 111 South Ridge St. #1, Rye Brook, NY 10573, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Humane Society of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 28 to July 30, 2019