Gloria J. des Rosiers-Staten
December 7, 1954 - October 23, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Gloria J. des Rosiers-Staten passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. She was 65 years old. Daughter of the late Gloria J. DeVitto and Noel F. des Rosiers, she was born on December 7, 1954.
Gloria was a registered nurse at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls, and she was a lifetime member of the original Wowsville Gang. Gloria belonged to several nursing organizations; nursing and family were her whole life.
Gloria is survived by her husband: David E. Staten, Sr. at home; one brother: William G. des Rosiers of Highland Falls, NY; one sister: Lani E. des Rosiers of Greensboro, NC; her aunts: Diana Yoder of Florida; and Terri Shrader of Pennsylvania; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer N. Staten, and her mother, Florence E. des Rosiers.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Service will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial of cremains will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4 at Peacedale Cemetery in Highland Falls, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY, 10928 or Town of Highlands Volunteer Ambulance Corp, 37 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928
