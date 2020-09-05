Gloria J. Montanya
January 12, 1933 - September 4, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Gloria J. (Franchio) Montanya of Bloomingburg passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Miriam E. McKonly and William L. Parmelee, she was born January 12, 1933 in Lancaster, PA.
Gloria graduated from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA and went on to attend the Chestnut Hill School of Nursing. In 1952 she married Peter P. Franchio and she went on to retire as a sales manager for Sears after 26 years. Following her retirement, Gloria attended BOCES to acquire a CNA license and worked at Bon Secours Hospital and Home Health Care Nursing. She was also a past member and first responder for the Milford Fire Dept, AARP, the Garden Lovers Club in Middletown, and was a volunteer for St. Margaret's soup kitchen and Mercy Community Hospital, all while raising three children.
She is survived by the love of her life, Raymond C. Montanya Sr. Her greatest accomplishment was being the proud mother of her children who also survive: Peter P. Franchio II, Gary A. Franchio and Cynthia A. Franchio; two grandchildren: Kristin M. Franchio and Melissa M. Durland; two great grandchildren, her precious Elias Franchio and London Durland; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, Peter, she was predeceased by a brother: William L. Parmelee II & his wife Kathleen.
Her funeral service and burial at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery will be held privately for her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors
or Pet's Alive.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
