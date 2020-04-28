Home

Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Gloria June Beebe
Gloria June Beebe
November 6, 1942 - April 23, 2020
Middletown, NY
Gloria June Beebe of Middletown, NY passed away April 23rd from complications of Covid-19. Born November 6th, 1942 in Passaic, NJ to Anna Varcoe Walker and John Vierling, she was 77 years old.
She was the proud valedictorian of Otisville Union Free School in 1960. She loved the ocean, reading on the beach, swimming, poetry, quilting, creating Christmas scavenger hunts and the New York Giants. We will always remember her thoughtful handwritten notes and handmade gifts. She loved her family dearly especially her grandchildren, Lauren and Alex.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Ray Beebe; her daughters, Angel Beebe and her husband, Kevin Belsten, Bridget Beebe and her wife, Lisa Whitcombe-Beebe; her grandchildren, Lauren and Alex Belsten; her beloved Hannah and her brother, Kenneth Walker, Jr. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Diane.
Services will be private.
Memorial gifts may be made to , 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Project Linus, c/o Julia Sullivan, 2745 Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, PA 18428.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
