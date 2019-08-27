|
Gloria June Knapp
December 19, 1947 - August 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gloria June Knapp of Middletown, a Para in Special Education for Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen, NY, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on August 26, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 71.
The daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Stacey Van Leuvan, she was born on December 19, 1947 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Knapp at home; her children, David Knapp and his wife, Stephanie of Mt. Hope, NY and Jody Knapp and her companion, Robert Blake Sr. of Woodridge, NY; her brother, Edward Van Leuvan and his wife, Judy of Bath, NY; her grandchildren, Joseph Perini, Dylan Knapp, Tyler Knapp and Robert Blake Jr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wallkill Cemetery Phillipsburg, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019