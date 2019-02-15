|
|
Gloria M. Falzon
August 3, 1934 - February 13, 2019
Phillipsport, NY
Gloria M. Falzon of Phillipsport, retired nurse with Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx and Bellevue Hospital in New York City, became an angel in heaven on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after a long illness. She was 84.
The daughter of the late Anthony Koledi Sr. and Mary Bender Koledi, she was born August 3, 1934 in New York City.
Gloria was a former resident of New York City and the Highland Rehab & Nursing Center in Middletown. She was always concerned for the well-being of her family, friends and community. Gloria was a longtime member and past president of the Phillipsport Community Center as well as a member of St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church in Ellenville.
Survivors include her daughter: Denise Falzon Bertolacci and her husband, Eugene of Wurtsboro; a granddaughter: Marie Brown of Wurtsboro; great-grandchildren: Leigha and Connor; Step-grandchildren: Eugene Michael Bertolacci of Bloomingburg, Michelle Bertolacci of Woodbourne, Danielle Stevens and her husband Thomas of Monroe and Joseph Bertolacci of Garnerville; step-great-grandchildren, Mack and Gauge Stevens; a brother: Daniel Koledi of Castaic, CA; sisters-in-law: Virginia Koledi of Long Island and Mimi Akst; nieces and nephews: Michael, Thomas, Kevin, Karen And Susan; great nieces and nephews: Michelle, Victoria, Heather and Justin. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Charles; brothers, Anthony Jr. and Stanley; grandson, Carl Boyd; and sisters-in-law, Deanna and Ann.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 18 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at the St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 137 South Main Street in Ellenville, NY. Interment of her ashes will be held at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in Phillipsport.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019