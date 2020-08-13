Gloria Seitel
July 2, 1928 - July 30, 2020
Seattle, WA
Gloria Seitel died peacefully on July 30th, 2020 in her home in Seattle, Washington with family members by her side.
Gloria was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 2, 1928 to Isidor and Rose Barkin. When she was eleven years old, her family moved for two years to a farm in Connecticut where Gloria fell in love with the natural world. After graduating from Hunter College in Manhattan with a major in mathematics, Gloria gravitated toward country living again, taking a position as assistant to the owner of the Edgewood Inn, a seasonal resort in Sullivan County, New York. She met the man who was to be her husband, Gerald Seitel, in the nearby town of Roscoe. After marrying in 1952, the couple settled in Monticello, New York.
In addition to raising three children, Gloria acquired her New York State mathematics teaching credential and worked as a substitute teacher in local schools. She spent several happy years as head librarian at the Monticello Library and later worked with her husband in the real-estate business. Gloria loved music, had a beautiful voice, and sang for many years in local choirs. An avid theater-goer, she combed the countryside for interesting cultural events of all kinds.
Gloria had a keen intelligence and interest in the world and formed her own opinions rather than accepting received wisdom. A lifelong learner, she attended classes at SUNY New Paltz, Sullivan County Community College and the University of Washington. Gloria embraced her husband's enthusiasm for sports and they shared their enjoyment of hiking, swimming, boating, tennis, snow- and water-skiing with their children.
In 2001, the couple moved to Seattle, Washington, to be near their son, Peter, while Gloria continued her care for Jerry during a long and difficult illness. Her loyalty and courage during this time inspired admiration in all who knew her. Gloria is pre-deceased by her husband, Gerald. She is survived by her three siblings, Rita Pober, Sheldon Barkin and Arthur Barkin; her three children, Laura Seitel (Loy Martin), Peter Seitel (Jan Geier), and Kathleen Seitel-West (Jerry West); her three grandsons, Derek West (Lindsay West), Keith West (Daniela Moreno) and Tommy West; her granddaughter, Jamie Bates (Mason Bates) and her great-grandchildren, Toliver and Ryland Bates and Mira West.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Greenwood Senior Center: greenwoodseniorcenter.org
or the American Jewish World Service: awjs.org
. Please include "In memory of Gloria Seitel" on your check or online gift.