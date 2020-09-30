Gloriette Curtis Owens
January 29, 1935 - September 26, 2020
Hartsdale, NY - Formerly of Chester, NY
Gloriette Curtis Owens of Hartsdale, NY passed away on September 26, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York. She was 85 years old.
Gloriette was a College instructor and executive secretary for over 45 years. Gloriette was a resident of Chester, New York for nearly 50 years.
Gloriette was the daughter of the late James and Doris Curtis; she was born on January 29, 1935 in Paget, Bermuda. Her family immigrated from there to New Jersey in 1945. She was an alumna of East Orange High School and Montclair State University both in New Jersey.
She was a devoted wife and mother and an avid decorator, gardener and baker who also enjoyed sports.
She was the Widow of the late Franklin Delano Owens.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Owens of Mitchellville, MD and her daughter, Jill C. Owens of Chappaqua, NY. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Dishman Owens and two grandchildren, Elijah Franklin Owens and Kenneth Kenijah Owens, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
