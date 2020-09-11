Grace Baker
November 28, 1928 - September 2, 2020
Abilene, TX
GRACE E. BAKER breathed her last on the morning of September 2, 2020 and passed directly into the presence of the Lord. She was 91 years young. Within the passed month she was able to visit with her only surviving brother, Harold Clark in South Carolina and was able to play her last round of golf.
She was the mother of six surviving children: John Baker of Abilene, TX, Nancy Pair of Hawley, TX, Lucy McDonald of California, Sandi Miller of Maryland, Ken Baker of New York and Patty Manuel also of Abilene, TX.
She also was a grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren scattered all over the U.S. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Baker, two brothers, Frank Clark and John Clark of New York and one granddaughter, Cynthia Grace Pair. She has one surviving sister, Helen Halstead of New York and a brother, Harold Clark in South Carolina.
She was a resident at Wisteria Place and was a member at 11th & Willis Church of Christ in Abilene. She loved planting flowers at Wisteria Place and was the social butterfly and kept people on their toes. But the thing she loved most was her family and traveled extensively until her health prevented a lot of travel.
Memorial services are pending due to family geography and the current travel restrictions. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Sam's Place which is a deaf orphanage for children in South Africa. Send your donation for Sam's Place made out to S. 11th and Willis Church of Christ, 3309 S. 11th Street, Abilene, TX 79605.
