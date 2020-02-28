|
|
Grace Fulford
April 28, 1950 - February 26, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Grace Fulford, a lifetime area resident, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh surrounded by her loving family. She was 59. The daughter of the late Thomas and Angela Byrne Fulford, she was born on April 28, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY.
Grace married the love of her life, John Decker, on September 7, 1991. The most meaningful part of her life included her family, and Christian faith. Her passions were reading, traveling, the family pets, embracing her Irish heritage and the camaraderie of her co-workers. She earned a BSN from SUNY New Paltz.
She worked for over 30 years at both Middletown Psychiatric Center as a community mental health nurse for many years and as an Infection Control Nurse for Mid Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton. Grace's caring nature made her well-suited for a nursing career. She could be described as a nurse's nurse, as a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She loved being a mom and always encouraged her children to be their best. She also enjoyed teaching, volunteer work and was a huge advocate of hand sanitizer usage.She loved to spend time at both Bethany Beach and Smugglers Notch, VT.
In addition to her loving husband at home, Grace is survived by her two sons, Michael Decker and his fiancee, EmmaLee Buckland of Middletown and Sean Decker of New Hampton; one brother, Thomas Fulford of New Hampton, and two sisters, Patricia Moreau and Kathleen Brown and her husband, Jeff, all of Tamarac, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurse and staff at White Plains Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at Holy Cross R.C. Church, 262 Rt. 22, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020