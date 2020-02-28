Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross R.C. Church
262 Rt. 22
Middletown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Fulford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Fulford


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Fulford Obituary
Grace Fulford
April 28, 1950 - February 26, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Grace Fulford, a lifetime area resident, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh surrounded by her loving family. She was 59. The daughter of the late Thomas and Angela Byrne Fulford, she was born on April 28, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY.
Grace married the love of her life, John Decker, on September 7, 1991. The most meaningful part of her life included her family, and Christian faith. Her passions were reading, traveling, the family pets, embracing her Irish heritage and the camaraderie of her co-workers. She earned a BSN from SUNY New Paltz.
She worked for over 30 years at both Middletown Psychiatric Center as a community mental health nurse for many years and as an Infection Control Nurse for Mid Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton. Grace's caring nature made her well-suited for a nursing career. She could be described as a nurse's nurse, as a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She loved being a mom and always encouraged her children to be their best. She also enjoyed teaching, volunteer work and was a huge advocate of hand sanitizer usage.She loved to spend time at both Bethany Beach and Smugglers Notch, VT.
In addition to her loving husband at home, Grace is survived by her two sons, Michael Decker and his fiancee, EmmaLee Buckland of Middletown and Sean Decker of New Hampton; one brother, Thomas Fulford of New Hampton, and two sisters, Patricia Moreau and Kathleen Brown and her husband, Jeff, all of Tamarac, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurse and staff at White Plains Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at Holy Cross R.C. Church, 262 Rt. 22, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now