Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace G. Quinn


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace G. Quinn Obituary
Grace G. Quinn
March 6, 1931 - April 5, 2020
Middletown, NY
Grace G. Quinn of Middletown, a retired school teacher in the Pine Bush School District and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Valley View Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, N.Y. She was 89.
The daughter of the late William and Genevieve Meola Quinn, she was born on March 6, 1931 in Middletown, NY.
Grace was a graduate of Oneonta State College and was a longtime teacher in the Pine Bush School District. She was an excellent educator who cared about her students and was always looking to help them.
She was a brilliant, loving, caring woman and she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her brothers: Richard Quinn and Robert Quinn and his wife, Maryann, all of Middletown and Jack Quinn of California; her nieces and nephews including Bruce Quinn and his wife, Brenda, Tina Ross and her husband, Matt, Richard Jr., Bobby Quinn and Jason Quinn; and her dear friend, Rhonda. She was predeceased by her two sisters.
Graveside services will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -