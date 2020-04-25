|
Grace G. Quinn
March 6, 1931 - April 5, 2020
Middletown, NY
Grace G. Quinn of Middletown, a retired school teacher in the Pine Bush School District and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Valley View Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, N.Y. She was 89.
The daughter of the late William and Genevieve Meola Quinn, she was born on March 6, 1931 in Middletown, NY.
Grace was a graduate of Oneonta State College and was a longtime teacher in the Pine Bush School District. She was an excellent educator who cared about her students and was always looking to help them.
She was a brilliant, loving, caring woman and she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her brothers: Richard Quinn and Robert Quinn and his wife, Maryann, all of Middletown and Jack Quinn of California; her nieces and nephews including Bruce Quinn and his wife, Brenda, Tina Ross and her husband, Matt, Richard Jr., Bobby Quinn and Jason Quinn; and her dear friend, Rhonda. She was predeceased by her two sisters.
Graveside services will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020