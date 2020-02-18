|
Grace McAllister Skopin
July 27, 1956 - February 14, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Grace McAllister Skopin, 63, of New Windsor, NY, passed away Friday, February 14th, 2020 surrounded by friends and loved ones.
The daughter of William and Mollie (Markley) McAllister, Grace was born on July 27th, 1956, in Carbondale, PA. She graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School before completing her Bachelors in Business from Mercy College and her Masters in Special Education from SUNY New Paltz. On March 11th, 1978, Grace married the love of her life Raymond Skopin. They raised 2 daughters Rachel and Shaina.
Grace was a lifetime member of the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Grace loved the ocean, and among one of her favorite pastimes was visiting lighthouses. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing the slot machines, and could never watch enough of the Hallmark channel.
Grace was a special education teacher for over 25 years, and spent 13 of those years at Berea Elementary School changing the lives of her students there. Her devotion to her students was inspirational to others. Grace was known for her capacity for love and only seeing the good in people. Her thoughtfulness and sense of humor touched more people than she ever knew. Her courage and strength, even in the face of tremendous challenges, was remarkable. When dark times seemed to be constant, Grace's motto was "I'm only looking at rainbows from now on." Grace will always be remembered for her big heart and her desire to help others. She will forever be our "Amazing Grace."
Grace was predeceased by her father William McAllister. She is survived by her husband Raymond Skopin; mother Mollie McAllister; 2 daughters: Shaina Skopin, Rachel Skopin and her son -in-law Germán Briceño; Sister, Anna Jean Brigham; Brother Richard McAllister; 4 nieces: Sarah and her husband Peter, Rebecca, Aislinn, and Eirinn; 2 nephews: Matthew and Michael, and 2 grand puppies, Hollywood and Sosa.
A memorial service will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on February 22nd at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh, NY. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to The Special Olympics of New York, and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020