1/1
Grace VanEtten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Van Etten
January 26, 1926 - October 7, 2020
Marlboro, New York
Grace "Gay" Festa Van Etten entered into rest on October 7, 2020 at her home. She was 94 years old. Grace was born on January 26, 1926 in Newburgh, NY. She was the daughter of the late James Festa Sr. and Antoinette Valentino Festa.
Grace worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was a Constable in Marlboro as well as a faithful member of the Viebey Sutton Post #124 American Legion Ladies Auxilary, a member of St. Mary's Church in Marlboro and a member of the Catholic Daughter's of America.
Survivors include grandson Michael Pisano, Nieces Kathy Amodeo Ronk, Donna Amodeo Porcelli and Cindy Amodeo Schaffer. Grace was predeceased by her brother James Festa, Jr. brother Patrick Festa and her son Glen Poulsen.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday October 9th from 4pm to 7pm at DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542.
A Funeral mass will be offered on Saturday, October 10th at Saint Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY at 1pm.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Lattintown Road Marlboro, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved