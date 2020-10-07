Grace VanEtten

Grace Van Etten
January 26, 1926 - October 7, 2020
Marlboro, New York
Grace "Gay" Festa Van Etten entered into rest on October 7, 2020 at her home. She was 94 years old. Grace was born on January 26, 1926 in Newburgh, NY. She was the daughter of the late James Festa Sr. and Antoinette Valentino Festa.
Grace worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was a Constable in Marlboro as well as a faithful member of the Viebey Sutton Post #124 American Legion Ladies Auxilary, a member of St. Mary's Church in Marlboro and a member of the Catholic Daughter's of America.
Survivors include grandson Michael Pisano, Nieces Kathy Amodeo Ronk, Donna Amodeo Porcelli and Cindy Amodeo Schaffer. Grace was predeceased by her brother James Festa, Jr. brother Patrick Festa and her son Glen Poulsen.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday October 9th from 4pm to 7pm at DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542.
A Funeral mass will be offered on Saturday, October 10th at Saint Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY at 1pm.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Lattintown Road Marlboro, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com