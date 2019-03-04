|
Grace W. Weeden
September 8, 1935 - March 2, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Grace W. Weeden of Montgomery, NY, a retired teachers aide for Valley Central School District, Montgomery and a lifelong resident of the area died Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was 83.
The daughter of the late Howard and Grace Stevens Woolsey, she was born September 8, 1935 in Goshen.
She was a member of the Maybrook VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 521 Ladies Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, and a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, Montgomery. She was the widow of George Weeden.
Survivors include her son, Howard Weeden and his wife, Karrin of Walden, NY; son, Steven Weeden and his wife, Lori of Montgomery; grandchildren: Jonathan (Allison) Weeden, Katherine (Scott) McAfee, Adam Weeden, Jason (Emily) Weeden, Michael (Leyla) Weeden; great-grandchildren: Graycen, Dune and Lars Weeden, Marshall and Miles McAfee.
She was predeceased by her brother, George Woolsey.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St. Montgomery, NY.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Clinton St., Montgomery, NY.
Rev. Jeromey Howard will officiate.
Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 100 Union St. Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors/Overhiser Funeral Home.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019