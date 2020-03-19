|
Grady Parker Sr.
August 24, 1924 - March 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Grady Parker Sr., 95, a proud citizen of Newburgh, entered into rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The son of the late Rev. Mack and Georgeanna (Pope) Parker; he was born in Salemburg, NC.
Grady served in the United States Army during World War II. He loved to reminisce about his role as a chef, and pass down stories of growing up in North Carolina and his family to keep the legacy alive. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Grady was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Mary Charlotte Parker. He is survived by his children: Jerry Parker Wilson (Janice) of Baltimore MD, Michael Parker of Middletown, Grady Parker Jr. of Charlotte NC, Charlotte Lynn Parker of Newburgh, Tyrone Parker (Yolandra) of Georgia, and Damon Parker of Charlotte NC; he is survived by 1 of 9 siblings, JoAnn Graham and brother-in-law, Terri of Greensboro, NC; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his spouse, he was predeceased by his son, Maurice Parker, daughter, Jean Lynch, and son-in-law, Gregory Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service and military honors at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020