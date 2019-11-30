|
Grant E. Lynch Sr.
March 2, 1955 - November 28, 2019
Monticello, NY
Grant E. Lynch Sr. of Monticello, NY, a retired dairy milker for the Ford Farm, Westtown, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was 64.
The son of Margaret Cherry Lynch and the late Earl Lynch, he was born on March 2, 1955 in Middletown, NY.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carrol Skinner Lynch of Monticello; daughter, Taylar Lynch of Monticello; son, Grant Lynch Jr. of Westtown; mother, Margaret Lynch of Slate Hill; two grandsons, Victor Lynch and Cory Jewel; three brothers: Paul Lynch of Kingston, Dwayne and Roger Lynch of Bloomingburg.
He was predeceased by his son, Cory Lynch.
As per his wishes, there will be no visitation and cremation will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019