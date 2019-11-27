Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Gregory A. Talmadge


1989 - 2019
Gregory A. Talmadge Obituary
Gregory A. Talmadge
June 18, 1989 - November 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Gregory A. Talmadge, age 30 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Huguenot, NY. Greg was born on June 18, 1989 in Port Jervis, the son of the late Gregory S. Talmadge and Marie Spitler.
He is survived by his wife, Raven Talmadge of Lykens, Pennsylvania; his daughterv Adrianna Talmadge and his sonv Ian Talmadgev both of Lykens; his motherv Marie Spitler and her long time companionv Thomas Smith of Milford, PA; maternal grandmotherv Joann Spitler of Port Jervis and paternal grandmotherv Rachael Talmadge of Port Jervis; his brother, David Talmadge and his companionv Kaitlyn Colon of Matamoras, Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
