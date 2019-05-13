|
Gregory Charles Anthony
October 22, 1964 - May 9, 2019
Richmond, VA
Gregory Charles Anthony of Richmond,VA passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his childhood home in Ellenville, NY. He was 54 years old. Gregory was born on October 22, 1964 at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Ellenville; he was the son of James and Doris (Curtis) Anthony.
Gregory attended the Ellenville Central Schools and graduated in 1982. He furthered his education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. Music became Greg's life. He worked in the entertainment industry as a music producer and promoter. Greg was also an exceptional trumpeter. He admired the works of Louis Armstrong and Wynton Marsalis. Greg was an avid reader and a genius with information technology.
In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his sister, Ingrid Anthony of Ellenville; his god daughter, Saisha Gillard of Richmond, VA; his devoted cousin, Wilbert Randolph Jr. of Richmond, VA who was Greg's sole caregiver for the last year. Also surviving are his maternal aunts, Gertrude Woodley of Los Angles, CA and Regina Walker of Mobile, AL; maternal uncles, Woodie Curtis (Bertha) Richton, IL, Bishop Richard Curtis (Joyce), Eight Mile, AL, Overseer, Dwight Kimbrough (Beverly) of Birmingham, AL and Alvin Kimbrough of Mobile, AL; paternal uncles, Willie C. Anthony (Ruby) of McDonough, GA, Charles Anthony (Francis) of Jonesboro, GA; paternal aunts, Linda Bryant of Miami, FL and Sherry Anthony of Albany, GA as well as a host of cousins and friends.
Visiting will be held on Friday, May 17th from 10:00am to 12:00pm. A Celebration of his life will immediately follow with the Rev. John Gilmore and Rev. Julius Collins presiding at Shiloh Baptist Church, 60 Berme Road, Ellenville, New York. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gregory's name to the , 880 Third Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York, 10022.
