Gregory Hoover

December 1, 1942 - July 2, 2020

Warwick, NY

Gregory G. Hoover, Sr. of Warwick, NY, peacefully entered into rest at home surrounded by his loving family on July 2, 2020. He was 77 years old.

Born on December 1, 1942 in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of the late John F. X. Hoover and Amanda J. Hackett Hoover.

He was married to Patricia J. (Ritchie) Hoover, his loving wife of 53 years.

Mr. Hoover served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS La Salle for which he was a plank owner from 1962-68. He earned a BA from Richmond College of CUNY and a Juris Doctor from New York Law School. He was an attorney for 41 years, most recently with Gregory G. Hoover, Sr. P.C. law firm in Warwick. He was a retired Lieutenant with the NYC Fire Department.

Mr. Hoover was a member of the Orange County Bar Association as well as admitted and qualified as an Attorney and Counselor of the Southern District of NY, Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of NY and the U.S. Supreme Court. He was the past and current Judge Advocate for the VFW Post 4662 and the American Legion Post 214 in Warwick, NY.

He was an active member of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club of Orange County. He enjoyed strong brotherhood and camaraderie on his many rides on his Harley-Davidson. Most significant and meaningful to Greg was escorting the Honor Flight out of Stewart Airport. His love of flying brought great joy for many years. He proudly served as the Past President of the Warwick Valley Pilots Association.

He was a long time member of the Warwick Valley Country Club where he enjoyed golfing especially in the Friday night mixed league with his wife. They also loved vacationing and playing golf in Hilton Head Island, SC. Greg's larger than life personality was only surpassed by the size of his heart. He was a true champion of the underdog and his generosity will be remembered by so many.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. of Warwick; his children: Kellie A. Oxley and her husband, Gregg of Scottsville, VA, Patricia C. Hoover of Newburgh, NY, Gregory G. Hoover, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Montgomery and Amanda E. Hantho and her husband, Edward of Schoharie, NY; eight grandchildren: Andrew G. Hoover, Noah, Magdalene, Caleb, and Micah Hantho, Molly and Abigail Hoover, and Katie Oxley. Additionally, he had many friends, many of whom he considered family, especially Mara L., Derick J., Robb I. Carpenter, and Julie (Carpenter) Feiler.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8th at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by military honors at the church. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Ste. 3, Staten Island, NY 10306 or Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.



