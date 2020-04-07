Home

Gregory J. Peters


1939 - 2020
Gregory J. Peters Obituary
Gregory J. Peters
July 18, 1939 - April 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Gregory J. Peters of New Windsor, NY a retired Civil Engineer for NYS DOT in Middletown, NY and a lifelong area resident, passed away on Saturday April 4, at Hudson Valley Rehab Center in Highland, NY. He was 80.
Gregory is the second son of the late Mary Martin and Joseph Peters. He was born on July 18, 1939 in Newburgh, NY. Gregory was a devoted and loving husband and father, who loved his family more than life itself. A genuine heart and gentle soul he had, and was loved by all that had the privilege to know him.
His compassion and love will be greatly missed. Gregory is predeceased by his wife Virginia Mary Peters who he was married to for over 56 years.
Gregory is survived by his two daughters Julieann Yeager, and her husband Stuart Yeager of Newburgh, Linda Greene and her husband Fredrick Greene of New Windsor, NY; and two nephews.
Gregory was also predeceased by two sisters Mary Peters and Virginia Dasilva and one brother Manuel Peters.
Memorial contributions may be made to 2 Jefferson Plaza, Ste 103 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
