Gregory J. Phillips
September 27, 1960 - May 19, 2019
Montgomery,, NY
Gregory J. Phillips of Montgomery, NY, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Newburgh. He was 58.
The son of the late Richard Phillips and Juanita Koshinski Caldwell, he was born September 27, 1960 in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Gregory was the Proud father of three sons. He and his wife own A Sure Sign of Montgomery. Greg had a great passion for the outdoors and was an avid blacksmith. He lived every day to the fullest.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; three sons: MacKenzie, Hunter & Travis; brother, Grant & wife, Linda; brother, Geoff & wife, Jenn; Many nieces and nephews; stepsisters, Diane & Terri; stepfather, Dick Caldwell; His transplant Donors, Bonnette and David; Many friends and in-laws.
Visitation will be 4-8pm at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019