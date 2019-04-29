|
|
Gregory J. Tavormina
August 26, 1958 - April 26, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Gregory J. Tavormina, of Woodbourne, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was 60. The son of Gary Tavormina and the late Frances (Wegman) Tavormina, Greg was born on August 26, 1958 in Monticello, NY.
A retiree of the Town of Fallsburg Water and Sewer Department, Greg was also a safety officer for the NYS Disaster Medical Assistance Team (NY-DMAT2) and served as the Sullivan County EMS Coordinator for the past 15 years until his retirement in 2018. A 3rd-generation and 42-year firefighter, Greg was a life member and past chief of the Woodbourne Fire Department, past captain and EMT for the Woodbourne First Aid Squad, as well as a member of the Sullivan County Local Emergency Planning Board. In addition to his local service, he was actively involved in regional and state organizations. As a member of NY-DMAT2, Greg responded to the aftermath of 9/11, national political events, as well as several hurricanes. He was an integral member of the Hudson Valley Critical Stress Management Team as well as the Hudson Valley Regional EMS Council. Balancing his volunteer work with family and leisure, Greg hosted an annual family reunion every year, looked forward to riding through the countryside on his Harley, enjoyed trap and target shooting at the Woods Pond Rod and Gun Club, was a member of the Red Knights Firefighters Motorcycle Club and treasured time spent with family and friends.
He is survived and sorely missed by his wife, Catherine Tavormina; father, Gary Tavormina; sister, Nancy McLain; aunts and uncles, Dorothy Berdellans, Mary and Donald LaBarge, Roberta and Peter Chamalian, and Isabel Costanzo (Joe); father- and mother-in-law, Dominick and Carole Russo; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Susan and Tony Valeo, Dominick and Rebecka Russo, Margherite and Paul Weigl; nieces and nephews, Tabatha and Kimberly McLain, James Tavormina (Amanda), Gina and Dan Healy, Vincent and Melissa Valeo, Elisa and Russell Strohmaier, Justina, Maribeatta and Quinn Russo; a great niece, great nephews and cousins, and a host of friends, brothers and sisters of the emergency services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Woodbourne First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 322, Woodbourne, NY 12788 and to the Woodbourne Fire Company #1, P.O. Box 45, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
A graveside and firematic service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Workman's Circle, Marsh Road, Glen Wild, NY. A memorial gathering to celebrate Greg's life will be held immediately following at the Woodbourne Fire Hall, 355 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019