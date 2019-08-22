|
Gregory "Slick" Johnson
December 1, 1965 - August 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Gregory Johnson, 53, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Monday, August 19, 2019. The son of Alice Johnson and the late Leroy Brandon, he was born in Newburgh, NY on December 1, 1965.
Slick attended Orange County Community College and worked as a custodian for the Newburgh City School District. He also attended First United Methodist Church. Slick lived his best life to the fullest. He was a great son, devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed fishing and sports, and loved frying up the fish he caught for his loved ones and community. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte L.P. Johnson; daughters: Tyhesha Johnson, Yasmin Lennon, Shavon Murphy and Zaheeda Murphy, all of Newburgh; siblings: Zena (Walter) Keemer, Jerome (Ericka) Johnson, Karen (Stanley) Johnson, Matilda Brandon and Franz Brandon; grandchildren: Mikaylah Walker, Zahyrah Peterson, Asada Majurie, Izayah, Mayah and Moriah Tompson, all of Newburgh; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special niece Serenity Solis. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Johnson and his niece Tyekecia Love.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, August 26 at Church of God by Faith, 29 Bridge St. Newburgh, with a service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019