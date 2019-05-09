Gregory P. Eckel

November 18, 1991 - May 5, 2019

New Hampton, NY

Gregory P. Eckel, a lifetime New Hampton resident, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. He was 27 years old.

The son of Steven and Joan E. Keating-Ingram. He was born on November 18, 1991 in Hackensack, NJ.

Gregory graduated from Minisink Valley High School in 2009. He was currently a co-owner of New Hampton Lawn Care with his brother, Steven. They perfectly complimented each other and were a great team. Gregory had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was loved by so many and was so very kind and sweet natured. He was a protective brother and was extremely loving and devoted to his family.

Greg will live on to touch so many lives with the gift of life through organ donation. We will always be very proud of him. He made everyone happy just by being around them. He cared for people, animals and his community. His death and the rare circumstances have overwhelmed his family and friends. His good works will continue beyond his life and his spirit will remain with those who loved him always.

In addition to his beloved parents, Gregory is survived by his grandparents, Joan L. and Paul F. Keating and Roger and Kay Ingram; his brother, Steven F. Ingram and girlfriend, Lauren Toman; aunts, Judy Boell-Olsen and Susan Boell; uncles, Bill Boell, Chris Incognoli, and Daryl Ingram. He is also survived by his aunt, Laura Molinara; cousins, Denise and Mike Marinaro, Stephanie and Jesse Magnotta, Brianna Magnotta, and John Eckel, III. He was also a special uncle to Sophia and Madelyn.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Marie Eckel.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Ave. Middletown, NY 10940. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Westtown, Route 284 Westtown, NY 10998.

Memorial contributions in Gregory's name can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.fightcf.cff.org) in honor of his brother, Steven - "Striving for a cure".

Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebee-mcphillips.com